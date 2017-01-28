FG Will Restore Normalcy To IDPs In North-East, Says Osinbajo

Restoring normalcy to the lives of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the Northeast remains a firm commitment of the Federal Government, according to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo, said this earlier today during a visit by the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Ms. Ertharin Cousin to the State House, Abuja.

“We are working on how people can get back to their normal lives,” the Vice President stated adding that the Federal Government is also working on how to help the children especially regarding education and housing.

“So many people are in need, it’s a tough challenge, but we are committed.” Prof. Osinbajo affirmed while also appreciating the collaboration of international agencies like the United Nations in the effort.

He said the Federal Government will continue to secure the places where the peace had been restored, stressing that the dealing with the security challenges is an ongoing task for the FG. But he added that the threats will reduce hopefully even though the nature of asymmetric warfare is also well understood.

He appreciated the visit of the World Food Programme Executive Director and her delegation, while acknowledging the agency’s assistance in the Northeast region especially regarding children and families. He pledged more cooperation from the government.

Earlier, Cousin noted that she came to brief Osinbajo, extend the greetings of the Secretary General of the UN as well as commend the Federal Government for the support WFP is enjoying in Nigeria.

She expressed appreciation that since the establishment of a FG inter-ministerial committee which the acting president coordinated, there has been a significant improvement in the implementation of the UN agency’s work providing assistance in the Northeast. The Minister of State for Budget & National Planning Zainab Ahmed leads the inter-ministerial panel.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President

Office of the Vice President

January 27, 2017