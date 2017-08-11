FG Working Hard To Meet Electoral Pledges – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said

contrary to what naysayers want people to believe, this Administration

is working assiduously to redeem its electoral pledges, especially in

the critical areas of developing the economy as well as fightingcorruption and insecurity.

The Minister stated this in Abuja on Friday while signing a Memorandum

of Understanding (MOU) with the visiting Chinese Vice Minister of The State

Council Information Office, Mr. Guo Weimin, in the area of media and

cultural relations.

“Contrary to the lies that are being purveyed daily in the Social

Media, this government has been working assiduously to redeem its

electoral pledges. Our fight against insecurity is yielding very

positive results.

“Our fight against corruption is focused and is ongoing and we are

resolute and we have resolved that we are going to fight corruption

until corruption goes under. We are happy that in this regards, we

have a very good partner in China because we are aware and we know how

China fought corruption and how China is fighting corruption.

”We have succeeded in nursing a very sick economy and very soon,

Nigeria will get out of recession,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who said the signing of the MOU will further deepen

the already excellent relationship between the two countries,

expressed optimism that some provisions of the MOU that encourage the

news agencies of Nigeria and China to reflect, in their reporting, the

social, economic and cultural development in both countries, will

eliminate the phenomenon of fake news.

“This is significant because we are today in the era of fake news.

Unlike China, the Social Media here is completely unrestrained.

Therefore it is important that you get your news directly from the

official source,” he said.

The Minister sought the support of China towards the training of the

Ministry’s Resident Information Officers on modern Governance Public

Communication methods in order to build their capacity as the

respective spokespersons of Ministries, Department and Agencies.

Alhaji Mohammed also sought partnership with China in the areas of

film production and distribution, development of community cinema

houses and collaboration in the co-production of films as well as

screening of Nigerian films in China and vice versa.

He called for cooperation between the Nigerian Film and Video

Censorship Board and the China Censorship Board to curb the

importation and exportation of pirated and adulterated movies of both

countries.

In his remarks, the Chinese Vice Minister said the signing of the MOU

between the two countries marked a new beginning in the relationship

between the two countries, particularly in the area of media and

cultural relations.

He said staff training and programme exchanges will further solidify

the cultural ties between both nations.

Mr. Weimin said his ministry will scale up the broadcast of news about

Nigeria in China and appealed to the Minister to reciprocate the

gesture.

The Chinese Vice Minister acceded to Alhaji Mohammed’s request for the

training of the Resident Information Officers and said the Chinese

Ambassador to Nigeria will fine-tune the capacity building engagement.

Mr. Weimin was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr.

Zhou Pingjian, to the signing of the MOU.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

11th Aug. 2017