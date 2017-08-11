FG Working Hard To Meet Electoral Pledges – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said
contrary to what naysayers want people to believe, this Administration
is working assiduously to redeem its electoral pledges, especially in
the critical areas of developing the economy as well as fighting
corruption and insecurity.
The Minister stated this in Abuja on Friday while signing a Memorandum
of Understanding (MOU) with the visiting Chinese Vice Minister of The State
Council Information Office, Mr. Guo Weimin, in the area of media and
cultural relations.
“Contrary to the lies that are being purveyed daily in the Social
Media, this government has been working assiduously to redeem its
electoral pledges. Our fight against insecurity is yielding very
positive results.
“Our fight against corruption is focused and is ongoing and we are
resolute and we have resolved that we are going to fight corruption
until corruption goes under. We are happy that in this regards, we
have a very good partner in China because we are aware and we know how
China fought corruption and how China is fighting corruption.
”We have succeeded in nursing a very sick economy and very soon,
Nigeria will get out of recession,” he said.
Alhaji Mohammed, who said the signing of the MOU will further deepen
the already excellent relationship between the two countries,
expressed optimism that some provisions of the MOU that encourage the
news agencies of Nigeria and China to reflect, in their reporting, the
social, economic and cultural development in both countries, will
eliminate the phenomenon of fake news.
“This is significant because we are today in the era of fake news.
Unlike China, the Social Media here is completely unrestrained.
Therefore it is important that you get your news directly from the
official source,” he said.
The Minister sought the support of China towards the training of the
Ministry’s Resident Information Officers on modern Governance Public
Communication methods in order to build their capacity as the
respective spokespersons of Ministries, Department and Agencies.
Alhaji Mohammed also sought partnership with China in the areas of
film production and distribution, development of community cinema
houses and collaboration in the co-production of films as well as
screening of Nigerian films in China and vice versa.
He called for cooperation between the Nigerian Film and Video
Censorship Board and the China Censorship Board to curb the
importation and exportation of pirated and adulterated movies of both
countries.
In his remarks, the Chinese Vice Minister said the signing of the MOU
between the two countries marked a new beginning in the relationship
between the two countries, particularly in the area of media and
cultural relations.
He said staff training and programme exchanges will further solidify
the cultural ties between both nations.
Mr. Weimin said his ministry will scale up the broadcast of news about
Nigeria in China and appealed to the Minister to reciprocate the
gesture.
The Chinese Vice Minister acceded to Alhaji Mohammed’s request for the
training of the Resident Information Officers and said the Chinese
Ambassador to Nigeria will fine-tune the capacity building engagement.
Mr. Weimin was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr.
Zhou Pingjian, to the signing of the MOU.
Segun Adeyemi
SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
11th Aug. 2017
The Minister stated this in Abuja on Friday while signing a Memorandum
of Understanding (MOU) with the visiting Chinese Vice Minister of The State
Council Information Office, Mr. Guo Weimin, in the area of media and
cultural relations.
“Contrary to the lies that are being purveyed daily in the Social
Media, this government has been working assiduously to redeem its
electoral pledges. Our fight against insecurity is yielding very
positive results.
“Our fight against corruption is focused and is ongoing and we are
resolute and we have resolved that we are going to fight corruption
until corruption goes under. We are happy that in this regards, we
have a very good partner in China because we are aware and we know how
China fought corruption and how China is fighting corruption.
”We have succeeded in nursing a very sick economy and very soon,
Nigeria will get out of recession,” he said.
Alhaji Mohammed, who said the signing of the MOU will further deepen
the already excellent relationship between the two countries,
expressed optimism that some provisions of the MOU that encourage the
news agencies of Nigeria and China to reflect, in their reporting, the
social, economic and cultural development in both countries, will
eliminate the phenomenon of fake news.
“This is significant because we are today in the era of fake news.
Unlike China, the Social Media here is completely unrestrained.
Therefore it is important that you get your news directly from the
official source,” he said.
The Minister sought the support of China towards the training of the
Ministry’s Resident Information Officers on modern Governance Public
Communication methods in order to build their capacity as the
respective spokespersons of Ministries, Department and Agencies.
Alhaji Mohammed also sought partnership with China in the areas of
film production and distribution, development of community cinema
houses and collaboration in the co-production of films as well as
screening of Nigerian films in China and vice versa.
He called for cooperation between the Nigerian Film and Video
Censorship Board and the China Censorship Board to curb the
importation and exportation of pirated and adulterated movies of both
countries.
In his remarks, the Chinese Vice Minister said the signing of the MOU
between the two countries marked a new beginning in the relationship
between the two countries, particularly in the area of media and
cultural relations.
He said staff training and programme exchanges will further solidify
the cultural ties between both nations.
Mr. Weimin said his ministry will scale up the broadcast of news about
Nigeria in China and appealed to the Minister to reciprocate the
gesture.
The Chinese Vice Minister acceded to Alhaji Mohammed’s request for the
training of the Resident Information Officers and said the Chinese
Ambassador to Nigeria will fine-tune the capacity building engagement.
Mr. Weimin was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr.
Zhou Pingjian, to the signing of the MOU.
Segun Adeyemi
SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
11th Aug. 2017
Comment:*
Nickname*
E-mail*
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty