FGC Kwali Again In The News: Kitchen Staff Arrested With Foodstuff

By ‘Tunde Babalola

The newly deployed security operatives to guard the Federal Government College Kwali Abuja in the wee hours of Friday October 14th, 2016 arrested a kitchen staff of the college for stealing some foodstuff.

Our correspondent gathered that the staff (name withheld) was apprehended with coolers of cooked food and five kilograms of white beans worth about N2,000 at about 1 a.m. by the eagle eyed security operatives deployed to protect students and staff of the College after the recent attack of armed robbers in the school that is about 40 kilometers to Abuja city center.

The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school were alarmed when about three weeks ago dare devil armed robbers storm the College, chained the watchmen on guard and had a field day ransacking the Principal, Bursary and other administrative offices carting away office items and foodstuff which left the students hungry for two days.

Though the students hostels were not attacked, the College’s PTA would not want the repeat of the 2014 Chibok episode where some militants allegedly attacked the Government Secondary School and kidnapped over 200 school girls from the school to repeat itself in the nation’s seat of power hence the employment of the new set of security operatives which is already paying off.

This correspondent gathered that the kitchen staff who from her disposition had been stealing the food meant to take care of the students did not really see it as an offence as she merely said she would return the container in which she was carrying the foodstuff when she was apprehended.

The matter has since been reported to the Director/Principal of the College; Dr O. Ufoegbune whom our reporter gathered was not happy the way the head of security did not bring the alleged thief to her when apprehended.

Even when the head of security showed the Principal all the documentary evidences like the video recording and the statements obtained from staff caught stealing, the Principal would still not act.

FrontiersNews is yet to know how the PTA of the College would react to this latest development as they have been made to be augmenting the foodstuff of the College on the excuse that the federal government had reduced the allocation to the college for feeding of the students