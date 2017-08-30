FIBA: Buhari Rewards D’Tigress Players With N1Million Each

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday rewarded each member of the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, with N1 million.

D’Tigress, who won the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament, in Mali and qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain, were reveived by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday.

The team captain, Aisha Mohammed said the cash reward will spur them to go for gold in Spain next year.

In the same vein, the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Ahmadu Kida, attributed the success of the team to the democratic process that has returned to the federation, adding that if the team could achieve this result in three weeks of the new executive, they will repeat the same feat in Spain.

Details later