FIFA Says Russian World Ticket Requests Peak At 3.5 Million As Sales Begin

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The world’s football governing body, FIFA has stated that football fans from around the world have applied for almost 3.5 million tickets for forthcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA in a statement issued on Thursday, in Zurich, Switzerland, said the figure represents the first part of the opening sales phase which ended on Thursday.

In the statement FIFA said around 70 per cent of the applications came from the host nation, adding that the most foreign requests came from countries including Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

It added that nationals of countries that failed to make it to the Mundial such as US and China have also shown great interests in the tickets of the event scheduled to take place in June, 2018.

“Almost 1.5 million of the requests came in the final 48 hours after several teams including Argentina, Poland, Egypt and Colombia qualified for the tournament.”

The statement reads in part.

FIFA said that of 3,496,204 applications almost 150,000 were for the opening match on June 14 and over 300,000 for the July 15 final.

It added that the tickets would be allocated by a random selection draw, with all applicants notified by November 16.

The first sales phase at past World Cups saw 6.1 million applications for Brazil 2014, 1.6 million for South Africa 2010 and over 10 million for Germany 2006.