Finally Our Churches No Longer Have Walls!

“A day is coming when pastors are going to be arrested,tried and put in jail for messing up with church money…and we had better be prepared for that day because it would come. We must have our books ready anytime T for anyone who is interested to look at.”

When Sam Adeyemi made that statement over 10 years ago it didn’t make much sense. The Nigeria he was referring to seem 100 years away and that made his statement sound like a prophecy from a sadist whose church was struggling to find its feet in Lagos and must have belched those words out of frustration and envy for the so called thriving churches. Interestingly, he wasn’t doing badly as a pastor then and from all indication,those statements came out of a reflection on the need for corporate governance in the church-the type that must be self-induced and systemic.

“We need to find a way to regulate the way we conduct our affairs otherwise if we allow the government to do it for us, we wont like the way they are going to do it”, he added.

This prophecy seems to be happening right before our very eyes…thanks or no thanks to the advent of social media. Alas! what happens in Vegas can no longer stay in Vegas. It would get out sooner than latter, either officially or otherwise.

Perhaps this is the time for churches to rethink how they communicate, and even their understanding of the laws of our land especially those governing the conduct of non-profits. Bible Colleges and Schools of Theology need to introduce new courses now for pastors in training. It is one thing to be called by God, it is another thing to know that tour calling is not to steal and or line your pocket with church money. Some pastors and churches-without making so much noise have done very well in ensuring the they do the right things the right way with regards to corporate governance and financial accountability. A few NGOs have also kept a clean sheet. We can only commiserate with those churches where the pastor still put offering in his car booth and drives off till next Sunday. And those NGOs where husband and wife and children are the entire staff with houses and cars to boot.

Soon the Pharaoh who doesn’t know Joseph would mouth the throne. Would you be ready when he comes?

The freedom of information bill for instance does not immunise churches and NGOs against scrutiny from stakeholders who feel their founders need to be financially accountable . That its not been used doesnt mean it wont happen. We need to prepared.

Whether or not Jim Obaze is fired, I think, we have entered a new phase-a phase where non-profits are going to have to sit down and examine how they go about enforcing financial discipline in the management of funds. Not every money belongs to the pastor and or NGO head and property bought in the name of the church or NGO is not personal…not even the drum set or staff bus.

And whatever happens in your church or organisation, please let your pastor know that, the walls that kept the public out of our affairs for long have finally fallen-every one can now see what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong.