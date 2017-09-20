First Lady Commences Empowerment Training For 1000 Women In Bauchi

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has urged women to live up to their calling as mothers and acquire some entrepreneurial skills, saying empowered mothers take better care of their families. She was speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the Skills Acquisition Programme organized by Future Assured Programme in Bauchi state.

She gave the advice through wife of the Governor of Bauchi State, Mrs. Hadiza M. A. Abubakar, who represented her at the occasion, who said the training is a testimony to Mrs. Buhari’s commitment to help women attain self-reliance and a fulfilment of her promise to spread empowerment among Nigerian women.

The flag-off took place at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi, targeting 1000 beneficiaries made up of women and youth across the 20 Local Government areas of the State.

At the ceremony, Governor of Bauchi State, Alh. M. A. Abubakar who was represented by the Executive Chairman BACYWORD, Barr. Ahmed Farouk Gwadabe, expressed appreciation for the efforts of Mrs. Buhari to rid women of poverty. He restated the need for women to embrace entrepreneurship and utilize the opportunity provided to them through Future Assured Programme.

The skills being taught are Beautification, food processing, baking, tie & dye, insecticide production, body spray, perfume and car air freshener.

Partnering with Future Assured in this project is the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development and Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development (BACYWORD).

Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

to Wife of the President

State House

Abuja