First Lady Commends NYSC For Promoting Entrepreneurship Among Youths

Wife of the President has commended the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Scheme for instituting a Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme for serving Corps members, saying skills are undeniably crucial in fast tracking socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria as a nation. She was speaking at the closing ceremony of the weeklong SAED Festival organized to showcase entrepreneurial innovation, creativity and ingenuity among corps members. The event held at Abuja on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by Dame Pauline Tallen, Former Deputy Governor of Plateau state, said the SAED Programme has confirmed the capacity of the NYSC to contribute towards government’s effort to address the problem of youth unemployment.

She enjoined the private sector to key into NYSC’s pool of resources to strategically reposition and deepen the nation’s presence in the global economy.

In his address, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, commended the NYSC and called on them to live up to the dream of its founding fathers by inculcating the spirit of self-reliance in Nigerian youths through the SAED initiative, which, as he said, is in line with the efforts of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari at creating jobs for the teeming youths of this country.

Earlier, the Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, said SAED was introduced in 2012 to empower corps members with skills for self-employment and wealth creation. He said so far, 900,000 have been sensitized under the programme, with 7000 establishing successful businesses.

The DG said the success of the SAED programme was a result of a concerted partnership entered into with CBN, BOI, Heritage Bank and a host of other bodies. He therefore thanked these organizations for sharing NYSC’s vision and providing support, while calling on more to join the initiative.

He appreciated the presence of Mrs. Buhari as a morale booster for the corps members.

Highlight of the programme was the presentation of awards to best entries in the areas of fashion, bead making, cake design, ICT and a host of other vocations.

Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

to Wife of the President

State House

Abuja