First Lady Condoles With Sierra Leone Over Landslide

August 17 14:54 2017 Print This Article

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has extended a message of condolence to the government and people of Sierra Leone over the disaster caused by a landslide in the Regent region of the country. The message was conveyed to the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma through a letter delivered by Dr. Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President, on Wednesday 16th August, 2017.

Dr. Hajo while delivering the letter said “I am here to deliver a special message of condolence from the wife of the President of Nigeria to the First Lady of Sierra Leone over the landslide that led to the death of many Sierra Leoneans including whole families.” At times like this, she said, it is important for wives of Presidents to support their husbands in handling the dire situation.

In the letter, Mrs. Buhari said “I commiserate with you and the people of Sierra Leone on the unfortunate mudslide and heavy flooding which claimed more than 300 lives”  and prayed almighty God to give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dr. Hajo Sani, delivered the letter to the High Commissioner of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Nigeria, Mrs. Afsatu Olayinka Kabba who expressed gratitude of the Sierra Leonean people for the message of condolence and the continued brotherly role played by Nigeria in the West African Region. She also extolled the sisterly relationship between Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Mrs. Sia Koroma.

Mrs. Kabba said her country has seen a lot of turmoil from the rebel war to the Ebola epidemic during which time Nigeria always stood by Sierra Leone and prayed that this will continue.

Dr. Hajo Sani signed the condolence register at the High Commission.

 

Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

to Wife of the President

State House

Abuja

