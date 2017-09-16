First Lady Receives Museveni’s Wife, Restates Resolve On Issues Of Women, Children

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has restated her resolve to change the negative outcomes associated with women and children in Nigeria through activities that have direct impact on their livelihood, especially in the area of health, empowerment and education. She was speaking while receiving the First Lady of the Republic of Uganda, Hon. Janet Museveni who paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa on Friday 15thSeptember, 2017.

Mrs. Buhari spoke glowingly of Mrs. Museveni, who doubles as Minister of Education and Sports in her country, saying they share a common vision for women and children.

Speaking on her programme Future Assured, Mrs. Buhari said “Some of these programmes include screening of more than 20,000 women for medical conditions involving cervical cancer, hypertension, and diabetes. Through my mobile outreach programme we also provide essentials medical services in all six geopolitical zones of the country.”

She stated that she was championing the return of community learning centres across the country to make it easy for women to acquire or continue their education, and had already commenced a Youth Education Empowerment Programme (YEEP) to train them to meet requirements for entry into tertiary institutions.

Earlier, the First Lady of the Republic of Uganda, Hon. Janet Museveni said she was at Presidential Villa to visit Mrs. Buhari and learn from her efforts in the cause of women and children. She said she had made it a habit to learn from the successes of other first ladies so that she can better serve the people of her country.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of some literature on Future Assured Programme to the visiting first lady.

Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

to Wife of the President

State House

Abuja