Football Transfer Rumours: Manchester City To Sign Ivan Rakitic From Barcelona?

Nine days and counting yet we are still waiting for a blockbuster. A mega transfer, one that gets super agents all weak at the knees. A hulking brick of a transfer to shatter this window wide open. Step forward Alexis Sánchez, he who refuses to celebrate last minute equalisers, he who refuses to sign a new contract and who looks increasingly ready to swoon for the highest bidder. At the moment, said bidder is PSG – they’ll kick things off with £60m but are prepared to go higher to test Arsène Wenger’s resolve. Wenger, meanwhile, is still coming to terms with Mesut Özil’s revelation that his future depends on his manager’s. Ozil’s reasoning sounds increasing like greasing the wheels for a one-way summer flight with Air Do One. If PSG’s interest is rebuffed, Atlético Madridare also sniffing around and may have the necessary wedge should Antoine Griezmann jump ship.

Not a blockbuster, but when Jürgen Klopp and Mamadou Sakho find themselves in the same room it’s always worth a watch. They won’t be for much longer though: Sakho’s Anfield hell is about to end with a trip to Southampton, who are preparing themselves for the departure of Jose Fonté and perhaps Virgil van Dijk too. This one marks somewhat of a reversal of a trend, what with the congregation of former Saints at Liverpool now, but Klopp will not be sad to see the back of Sakho. He has bigger things on his mind, namely snapping up a replacement for Sadio Mané while the Senegalese is on AFCON duty. He’s been casting his eye over Quincy Promes, likes what he sees and will table a bid of £25m for the Spartak Moscow man.

In three-way tussle news, it’s Tiemoué Bakayoko being pulled this way and that, and that. The Monaco midfielder is of interest to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea. United seem to be leading the way at the moment but City may console themselves with a move for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic. The Croat has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou, is of course well known to Pep Guardiola and while Yaya Touré has rediscovered a spot of form, Rakitic has been identified as his long-term successor. Woof!

Staying in Catalunya, and Internazionale are preparing a 2018 swoop for Lionel Messi. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Italian clubs’ owners are ready to go “all out” for the Argentinian … so we’ll file that one under done deal. Speaking of Italy, Antonio Conte doesn’t manage them any more but he is in charge of Chelsea, and he is not giving up in his pursuit of Fernando Llorente. It seems Conte will get his man provided he lets the out-of-favour Michy Batshuayi join Swansea on loan in return. The Swans are also keen on Holger Badstuber, what with a chronic lack of able defenders, as Paul Clement calls a favour or two with his old Bayern Munich pals.

Last but not least, Everton still want Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depayand seem to think boring the world to tears with their inaction will drive down their prices. And a number of news outlets are carrying the story that Big Sam has been given the green light to splash the cash at Crystal Palace.

[Guardian UK]