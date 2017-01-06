Foreign Airlines Vows To Reject Kaduna Airport Following Violence In The State

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Following the reports of recent mass extrajudicial killings in Kaduna State, some Foreign airlines flying to Nigeria have vowed to reject Kaduna as destination and when the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja is closed, Frontiers News has learnt.

Our correspondent’s investigations revealed that the airlines may stop flights into Nigeria within the period if their requests are not attended to by the government.

“Some of the airlines, especially the European airlines are not comfortable going to Kaduna because of the lingering crisis in the state. Their concerns are mainly security issues. They are also concerned about accommodations and transportation which some of the embassies have declared inadequate for their nationals”.

It is however not cleared as at the time of filing this report if the Nigerian government would provide alternative airport for the airlines or still go ahead with the choice of Kaduna Airport.

The Abuja Airport is expected to be closed to traffic beginning from March 8, 2017 for repairs which would last for six weeks, according to the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Hadi Sirika.

The announcement of the date, which was previously fixed for February was, after a meeting between Sirika and stakeholders in the sector, put off till March 8.