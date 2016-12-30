Former NNPC Boss, Kupolokun, Heads Akeredolu Transition Team

The Ondo State Governor-elect, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday in Akure inaugurated a 21-member transition committee to interface with the outgoing government in ensuring a smooth transition.

The committee, which is expected to ensure effective receipt of the handover notes from the incumbent, is headed by former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Funso Kupolokun.

The governor-elect also inaugurated a 158-member committee on Strategic Development and Policy Implementation, as well as the inauguration committee.

The strategic development committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, will “develop a detailed sectoral policy and programme document which would be called “A Blueprint to Progress in Ondo State 2017 – 2021?.

He said the document would guide his government towards effective service delivery and a purposeful tenure.

“The underlining focus of its assignment is also to guide government to deliver on the popular five cardinal programmes which formed the very kernel of our campaign promises,” he said.

Mr. Akeredolu, however, lamented that the state was facing a hard time and that there was no wealth creation in the state.

He said Ondo state lacked large industries, while small and medium scale industries are in a sorry state.

“Government workers are being owed several months of salaries while pensioners and senior citizens are lamenting the avoidable punishment being meted upon them by the realities of times,” he said.

“Our young people are unemployed and traumatised and are fast losing confidence in themselves and established institutions while families wallow in arrested hope and forlorn aspirations.

“The truth of the matter, Ladies and Gentlemen is that Wealth is not being created and therefore our lives are stagnated and peasant.

“But why have things degenerated to this level? It is because of the choices we have made as a people.”

He said the choices made in the past had made citizens of the state unhappy, frustrated and disappointed, but with the new administration which was voted into office in November the story was bound to change.

Mr. Akeredolu promised to rebuild the economy, resuscitate damaged infrastructure, restore hope and return the state to a free and prosperous land.