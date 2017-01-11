Former Senate Leader Ndume Weeps, Accepted Removal In Good Faith

…Says “it’s shocking 38 APC Senators passed vote of no confidence on me”

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has made some clear revelations on the circumstances surrounding his replacement as Leader of the Senate, saying he was shocked that 38 of his colleagues in APC signed the documents passing a vote of no confidence on him.

While giving his words, Ndume blamed some Senators, saying that “three times i offered to resign as Senate Leader, but you all wanted me to stay”.

He added that what happened to him could also recur in no distant future to any other lawmaker, explaining that “If this happened to me today, it could be Ekweremadu tomorrow. This is why we must protect the integrity of the Senate”.

Ndume however accepted his fate and thanked the senators.

Countering the Former leader Ndume, Senator Bashir Marafa representing Taraba Central, who spoke on Order 41, insisted that “due process was followed in the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as Senate Leader”.