Former Senate President Nnamani Joins APC, Says Impunity Killed PDP

Former Senate President Nnamani Joins APC, Says Impunity Killed PDP
January 23 04:05 2017 Print This Article

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, on Sunday at his Amaechi ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is coming nearly one year after he denounced his membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Nnamani, who spoke after he received his ?membership card from the APC’s national registration committee, said impunity and undemocratic practices killed the PDP.

He declared that the PDP was now dead, unproductive and unprofitable.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Defection: Maku Describes Atiku, Others As Normadic Politicians

FRSC Boss Oyeyemi Redeploys Senior Officers

FRSC Boss Oyeyemi Redeploys Senior Officers

Buhari Must Change His Economic Policies Now Says PDP

Buhari Must Change His Economic Policies Now Says PDP