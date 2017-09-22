France Heads For Diplomatic Dispute With Nigeria Over IPOB

A diplomatic crisis is brewing between France and Nigeria following accusation by the minister of information and culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that France is the e financial headquarters of the proscribed Indigenous People Biafra (IPOB).

Mohammed has on Wednesday fingered France and the UK as the financial as well as the backer of IPOB.

In a swift response to Mohammed’s claims , Claude Abily, the Political Counsellor of the Embassy of France said the French government was shocked by the statement, adding that they “stand ready to examine any information which could support this statement”.

According to Abily “The Embassy of France was surprised by the statement made yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture indicating that the “financial headquarters” of IPOB was in France. We don’t have any knowledge of a particular presence of IPOB in France and the Nigerian authorities never got in touch with the Embassy on this point”.

He said the French government “stand ready to examine any information which could support this statement”.

“Furthermore, we would like to reiterate that France actively cooperates with Nigeria in the field of security and that we strongly support the unity of the country,” the envoy stated further

Additional Report by The Whistler