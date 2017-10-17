GAC Clinches Seatrade Ship Agent Award For Third Year Running

_Recognised for commitment to operational excellence and contribution to regional maritime development_

The GAC Group [3] continued its winning streak at this year’s Seatrade Maritime Awards by taking the Ship Agent title for the third consecutive year. The accolade was presented to Fredrik Nyström, Group Vice President – Middle East, at a ceremony attended by more than 700 influential industry players at the Madinat Jumeirah Hotel.

The Seatrade Maritime Awards celebrate maritime excellence across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. GAC’s win recognises the Group’s consistent commitment to improving efficiency while delivering high quality shipping services. It also acknowledges GAC’s environmental commitment and contribution to developing the regional maritime sector through its varied portfolio of integrated services.

“Clinching the Ship Agent award during such testing times means a lot to us at GAC, especially to our staff who go the extra mile in taking care of our principals’ vessels at every port call, 24/7. The award goes a long way in motivating our teams to continue to deliver their best,” says Nyström.