Gambia: Buhari, African Leaders To Take Decision In Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders will on Saturday meet in Ghana to take a decision on the political crisis in The Gambia.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu made this known to State House journalists on Friday.

He said the meeting would take place in Accra, after the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, describing said the meeting as critical to the resolution of the crisis in The Gambia.

According to Shehu, “President Buhari and other African leaders will on Saturday be attending the inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana.

“Another important thing is that shortly after the inauguration, the leaders will be meeting on the crisis in The Gambia.

“A major decision on the impasse is expected to be taken at that all-important meeting.

“President Buhari is the Chief Mediator is the crisis and he is committed to ensuring that the logjam is resolved.”