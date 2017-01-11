Gambia: Jammeh In Reconciliation Move, Appoints Mediator With Barrow

President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia has on Wednesday appointed a mediator to facilitate a reconciliatory meeting between himself and president-elect Adama Barrow. In a televised address to the nation early Wednesday, Jammeh said the ruling party’s Secretary-General will mediate between himself and his supporters on one hand and the Barrow and his supporters on the other hand to “resolve any mistrust and issues.” He however still refused to accept the election result saying it was “full of arithmetic errors and anomalies, it also could not be credibly explained.”

The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court postponed hearing a court petition filed by Jammeh to challenge the election results.

Emmanuel Fagbenle, Gambia’s Chief Justice, had advised the settlement after ruling that the court could not hear Mr. Jammeh and his party’s appeal against the result of the presidential election due to non-formation of constitutionally required quorum of 5 Supreme Court judges.

The case was adjourned to Monday, since only one of a required minimum of five judges was present, the court’s registrar said.

Meanwhile, several West African heads of state, led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari have, as requested by Jammeh, postponed a meeting earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday with him to Friday.

The meeting is aimed at helping to resolve the political crisis. Following the reconciliation move, Mr. Jammeh ordered the Justice Minister and National Assembly to draft a general amnesty bill, while issuing an executive order not to arrest or prosecute citizens for “acts or omissions’’ committed during the pre and post electoral period, between November 1 and January 31.