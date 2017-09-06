God Anointed My Deputy To Succeed Me, Says Fayose

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has stated that the decision of stakeholders in the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola was divinely arraigned.

In a statement released by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday he also described the endorsement as a landmark decision, which will be of immense benefit to the state in the immediate future.

Fayose, the spokesman said, made decllaration, at the training session organised for members of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Government House Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday.

Fayose urged party members to remain united adding that Olusola will soon begin a wide consultation with party members and Ekiti people in general so as to earn their confidence.

“I took the decision in line with God’s leading, Prof. Kolapo will be the next governor of Ekiti State, if this is the decision of God, it shall stand! The battle has just begun but we have to take a decision. There is a battle ahead but we’ll be victorious.

“I have people that are closer to me than Kolapo but that is God’s direction and to other aspirants, this is not the end of the world, in unity, we’ll have a better Ekiti”, Mr. Fayose said.