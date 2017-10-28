Governing Council Appoints Ogundipe As 12th VC of UNILAG

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has appointed Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the 12th vice-chancellor of the 55 years old institution.

The decision is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information Unit, Mr Toyin Adebule made available to our correspondent in Lagos on Saturday.

Adebule said Ogundipe emerged first in the interview conducted by the search committee and that his appointment was confirmed Friday by the governing council.

Before his appointment, Ogundipe was the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research.

Adebule disclosed that in line with guidelines for the appointment of VC, three candidates, Prof Ogundipe, Prof Olukayode Amund, former Dean, Students Affairs and Prof Ayodeji Olukoju, former VC of Caleb Universty were nominated for final consideration by council.

The statement added that at the governing council meeting held on Friday, October 27, the council approved the appointment of Ogundipe, who scored the highest mark during the selection interview as the new VC.

Ogundipe, who was appointed a Professor in 2002, was also the Director of Academic Planning and a member of many scientific organisations.