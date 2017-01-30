Governor Obaseki Flags Off 29-km Agbede-Awain Idegun Road

Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Thursday flagged off 29-kilometer Agbede Awai-Idegun road in fulfilment of part of his electioneering campaign promises to the people.

Flagging off the road construction, the governor recalled his experience during his visit in August in 2016 highlighting that the road was in a state of disrepair.

According to the governor, “When I came around August 2016 during our campaign and I wanted to go to ward 8 for campaign at Idegun, we left around 7am. I got to Idegun around 8:30 or 9:00am and I asked what kind of suffering is this in the state and during this time, our vehicle was losing balance, then, I promised that if God made me governor, the road would be one of the first that I will construct.”

In addition, Governor Obaseki revealed that his plan was to build the road to meet the standard set by the immediate past administration.

While emphasizing the importance of the road, governor Obaseki said that the road is strategic to the plan to open up the area for the proposed 40,000 hectares of land for mechanized agricultural purposes as foreign investors are already indicating interest.

The governor also gave assurance that the construction company handling the project has been mobilized to the site, while the project would be completed within 24 months.

He however called on the elders to give the necessary cooperation to the construction workers and emphasized that they should be protected so that the work could be completed quickly and hopefully ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the communities, Prince Abudu Lateef Momodu thanked the governor for matching his words with action revealing having an administration that not only promised development, but also stood by it is a breath of fresh air.

He said, “We have had so many promises in the past, which were never fulfilled up till now, but today we are witnessing the fulfillment of Obaseki’s promise – one he made less than three months after assumption of office.”

He described the governor as a unique person adding that the Oba of Agbede, His Royal Highness Momodu II had acknowledged the unique qualities of the governor.