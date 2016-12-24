Governor Obaseki Greets Edo People At Yuletide

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sent greetings and felicitations to the people of Edo State on the joyous occasion of the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (Interim), John Mayaki, the governor, congratulated the people for their steadfastness, faith and support at these challenging times.

According to Obaseki, “This season reminds us not only of the humble birth of Jesus Christ more importantly of the sacrificial life that he embodied and lived even in very difficult situations”.

He urged Christians and non-Christians alike to shun ostentatious, recklessness and all manner of debaucheries, very negative indulgences which Christ and Christianity abhor.

“We hope that this season will afford us the opportunity for sober reflection, to bridge our differences, and prayers to lift up our families, friends and neighbours particularly the weak and vulnerable among us, while also reconnecting with the values that bind us together.”

Reminding the citizens of the urgent imperative to collectively deploy their energies to tackle the economic recession in the country, the governor restated his commitment to initiating and executing programmes that will reduce poverty and hunger and create new job opportunities for our teeming and energetic youths.

The governor wishes every citizen a Merry Christmas filled with peace, progress and prosperity and a happy New Year in advance”.