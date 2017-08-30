Governor Sani Bello to deliver News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State will deliver the News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture on Thursday, September 28, 2017, the newspaper’s Management said on Thursday in Lagos.

News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna said that Governor Bello would speak on “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring — A Governor’s Perspective.”

“We are delighted to have His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, deliver the News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture. Perhaps no issue is engaging the attention of Nigerians at the moment more than national unity and restructuring.

“We have chosen the right man to speak on this crucial issue at this moment of heightening agitations across the country. His Excellency, Governor Sani Bello, is a distinguished newbreed Nigerian leader whose state, Niger, has over the decades played a very significant role in promoting national unity. We are sure that he will bring fresh and interesting perspectives to the issue on the lecture day,” Umunna said in a statement.

He added that the lecture would hold in Lagos at a venue soon to be made public, and would be graced by a galaxy of personalities whose identities would be unveiled in due course.

News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.

