Governors Lament Poor State Of Roads, Demand Hand Over Of Federal Roads To States

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Banatumde Fashola, as they begged President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the mamagement of Federal Roads in their jurisdictions to the states.

The governors who have tales of woes to tell over the dilapidated conditions of federal roads in their respective states, said that despite their lean financial resources, they were no longer confortable leaving road maintenance to the Federal Government.

Rising from a six hours National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governors revealed that they were prepared to adopt the public-private partnership (PPP) business models for management of the roads noting that the strategy would enhance sustainable road maintenance culture in the country.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Ebonyi State Governor Mr. Dave Umahi alongside Kwara State Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed, said the Council members expressed concern over issues of roads construction, damage and maintenance and suggested that the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing should come up with strategies to regulate the weight of heavy duty vehicles plying the roads as this may be responsible for road damage and collapse.

Umahi said from the dilapidated state of roads across the country, it was clear that the Federal Government lacked the required funds to fix roads.

Thr gobernor noted that the PPP arrangement if approved would save the Federal Government the stress of maintaining the roads cutting across states for which most have consistently failed despite repeated repairs.

“We talked on the issue of our roads. Council was highly concerned about the failure of our roads, even after fixing the roads, they would collapse within six months and we identified that over loading is one of the major factor because in road design you take an axial load, most of the time you don’t use an axial load of more than 35 tonnes but we have noticed that a lot of our trucks carrying majorly fuel do 45, 60, 70 tonnes and that’s a major concern to state governors”.

He revealed that NEC advised “the minister for works and housing to come up with a strategy to regulate the weight of heavy trucks plying the roads which have been fingered as the root causes of road collapse”.

Umahi said “the state governors are very much concerned about these failures, its been agitating our minds and we are thinking about strategies and we are soliciting that federal government give out some of the federal roads to states so that states can fix the roads through investors and toll the roads,” the governor stated further”.

The governor said NEC “believes strongly that it will be more effective because the number of federal roads that is being handled by federal government there is no amount of budget that can fix it but if some of these roads are given out to state government and they maintain a handful of them and of course the budgeted funds in the annual budget could also be given to states,” Umahi stressed.

Ahmed on his part said despite being faced with the challenge of paying salaries, states could fix roads through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.