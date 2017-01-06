Group Condemns Plot To Impeach Fayose, Says Its Unscrupulous

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

An Online Group, Team Freedom For All, has repudiated and blatantly condemned the plot by the Federal Government to impeach the outspoken opposition Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, describing it as being unscrupulous.

In a statement made available to Frontiers News on Thursday by the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Adebisi Adebola, “our attention has again been drawn to the impeachment plot of Governor Fayose by Federal Government and its charade after being exonerated at the Supreme Court which is the highest competent court of jurisdiction in Nigeria.

“It is imperative to state expressly that relative peace has been the order of the day among the civil servants, artisans, traders and politicians since Fayose took over the mantle of leadership in Ekiti State. So, any move to truncate the serenity enjoyed by the entire people of the state would be rebuffed by all well meaning people of the state”.

The statement added that “we wish to state categorically that Gov. Fayose did not only win the State election but won in all the sixteen Local Government areas of the state in a free and fair context.

“Without mincing word, he has done perfectly well in infrastructure, Education, Agriculture and the recent promotion of civil servants is another achievement that should be commended by his opposition rather than planning to create civil unrest in the state.

“It is a well known fact that governorship election in Ekiti is fast approaching and it will be suitable that all interested contestants conduct themselves appropriately, canvass with substantive blue prints that can better the lot of Ekiti indigenes but not by creating civil unrest in the peaceful state”.

The group therefore appealed to all the lovers of Fayose in Ekiti to remain watchful and resist any external influence that may want to wrestle the State, and further intensify their unreserved supports for Fayose’s government.

It vowed to mobilize all its members across the country to Ekiti State to stampede any unscrupulous act against Ekiti State and Governor Fayose.