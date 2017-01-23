Group Lauds Senate Over Pro-Masses Laws

…Passes Vote of Confidence On Saraki

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Umuigbo Progressive Network, at the weekend lauded the Nigerian Senate for its proactive and pro-masses action even as it passed a vote of confidence on Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s for his progressive leadership style.

The group noted that since its inauguration in June 2015, the 8th Senate has continued to pursue legislative actions that will promote economic diversification, boost business-sector growth, investor-driven economy, encourage Infrastructural development, build the confidence of investors, adherence to the rule of law and strengthen constitutional democracy.

The Umuigbo Progressive Network in a letter jointly signed by its National President, Barr Obi Mac Oscar Uchenna and Public Relations Officer, Arch. Sylvester Ogbu, said the commendation became necessary in view of the many acts of the Senate tailored to address crucial issues with direct positive impact on the people.

“Amid the many challenges plaguing the Nation, Dr. Saraki has continued to be pro-people as seen in the activities of the National Assembly,” the group said. “Under his leadership, we have seen the Senate sit up to the real business of legislation that have seen many bills, petitions, motions and oversight functions come alive.

“These legislative actions have been designed to: Promote economic diversification, boost business-sector growth and Investor-driven economy, encourage Infrastructural development, formulation of legislations that will build the confidence of investors and adhere to rule of law and practice of constitutional democracy.

“We applaud His Excellency, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the 8th Senate for their interventions in the following: Labour disputes, CBN Forex Policies, Excessive tuition fees for tertiary institutions, PMS Price crisis, NERC electricity tariff and Made In Nigeria Campaign.

“The Senate leadership under Dr. Saraki directed the Nigerian Customs to stop forthwith the planned ban on importation of cars through the land borders. This is not only pro-people but altruistic in every sense. The Senate has also in its bid to ensure it lives up to its bidding as ‘the Senate of the People of Nigeria’ tasked the Ministry of Aviation to find other means of retaining the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport billed for repairs other than moving the activities to Kaduna international Airport.

“This is to forestall the untold hardship this act will inflict on the Nigerian people, her visitors and the international community. The recent economic legislations passed by the Senate that will create about 7.5million jobs nationwide for our teeming young people is not only commendable but also historical. We are upbeat that Dr. Saraki’s Leadership of the Senate at this time is timely and most envisioned.

“The Ilorin-born lover of young people and Chairman of the National Assembly, promised Nigerians transformational economic policies in 2016 and these he has been doing meticulously despite the distractions that characterised his assumption of office.”

While saying that the group passed a vote of confidence on Saraki for his visionary leadership, the group added: “It is on good record that, since his emergence as the Senate President, and in keeping to terms with the public mandate that produced him, he made it a point of duty to post daily activities of the upper legislative chamber.

“This feat is sui generic and in keeping to terms with the principle of running an open administration as the Senate of the people to enable input from members of the society and to show his commitment to transparency and public accountability. We trust you to continue to steer the ship of the National Assembly to transforming a Nigeria we will all be proud to call our own”, the Umu Igbo group stated.