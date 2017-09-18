Group Urges Buhari To Heed Obasanjo’s Advice And Dialogue With Kanu

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

A Human rights group, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the counsel of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to dialogue with the Indigenius People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group noted that it is only through “genuine referendum” that the matter of secessionist agitations would be addressed.

The group made this known in a press statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Adeniyi Sulaiman on Monday.

The group also condemned the deployment of the Nigerian Army against the agitators and described the actions of the federal government as “dictatorial”.

Suleiman maintained that there is no alternative to dispute resolution and urged the president to dialogue with the leaders and members of the IPOB as recommended by the former President.

He said: “Any government in Nigeria without restructuring is deceptive. Only restructuring of the nation can bring an enduring democracy. There is nobody in the country today who does not appreciate the need to restructure this nation, only those who are mischievous today would not want the restructuring of the country.

“We are just dreaming that there is change, nothing actually has changed. Nigeria is gloomy because there is nothing organically different from the past as Buhari’s government is nothing but hypocritical,” Sulaiman said.

He stated further that “When a government mobilizes its entire resources, that is military

and otherwise to suppress a peaceful agitation of an unarmed people, it means such government is driving the country towards dictatorial tendency. Nigeria can only survive as a true federation.”