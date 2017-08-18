Guber Poll: Fayose Sacks Former Speaker For Supporting Adeyeye

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has sacked the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Dele Olugbemi, from the State Universal Basic Education Board for supporting the governorship ambition of the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the governor gave the former speaker the boot via a letter on Wednesday.

Olugbemi was among the six All Progressives Congress lawmakers that defected to the PDP in 2014 when Fayose came into office and inherited an Assembly dominated by the opposition.

It was the move by Olugbemi and his group that saved Fayose’s government from collapsing then.

The move also led Olugbemi and his group to team up with the only PDP member in the Assembly then to frustrate efforts by the remaining 19 APC lawmakers to remove the governor from office.

Already, Fayose, who is supporting his deputy, Kolapo Olusola to succeed him, has begun fighting with almost everybody, including his former staunch supporters.

He is now at loggerheads with Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Abiodun Olujimi for nursing gubernatorial ambition.

Two members of the current House of Assembly supporting Olujimi have been penalised on the orders of the governor.