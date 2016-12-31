Happy New Year To Our Esteemed Readers!

The management and staff of Frontiers Alliance Communications Limited, Publishers of FrontiersNews.com join our esteemed readers to celebrate the New Year.

As we welcome you to 2017 to commence another journey of eventful 365 days, we wish to enjoin you to continue with your support, patronage, loyalty as well as criticisms which of course bring the best out of us. We are here to serve you better in the years ahead.

We appreciate you all for your patronage, support and criticism in the years past and employ you not to relent in 2017

Once again, happy New Year and a prosperous 2017 from all of us in FrontiersNews.

