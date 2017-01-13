Henrikh Mkhitaryan Wins December Goal Of The Month

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been awarded December’s goal of the month award by Carling for his breathtaking scorpion kick against Sunderland.

Manchester United’s midfielder readjusted his body in the air to flick the ball over his own head and past the helpless Jordan Pickford, though replays showed him to be offside.

The Armenian made a slow start to life in the Premier League but has been an important part of Jose Mourinho’s side in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a number of eye-catching displays for a resurgent Manchester United, none more so than against Sunderland.

The former Borussia Dortmund man offered a reminder of his brilliance with the scorpion kick and even appeared to spark a trend of the rarely seen technique, with Olivier Giroud also converting in the same style against Crystal Palace.

He also slotted impressively in the match against Zorya Luhansk, which came at the end of a mazy dribble.

His goal against Tottenham also received acclaim after he raced onto Ander Herrera’s pass to score his first Premier League goal.

Mourinho will be hoping his attacking midfielder can continue his rich form against fierce rivals Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp’s side visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

[Daily Mail UK]