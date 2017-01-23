Host Gabon Out of Nations Cup After A Draw With Cameroon – BBC

Hosts Nation of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Gabon was eliminated from the tournament after they drew with Cameroon in Group A.

Gabon became only the third hosts to exit the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage after a 0-0 draw with Cameroon, who reach the quarter-finals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a great chance for Gabon early on when he bundled the ball wide from two yards.

His team-mate Denis Bouanga brought saves from Fabrice Ondoa as Gabon poured forward in the early stages.

Bouanga was denied a last-gasp winner, that would have put Gabon through, when his shot crashed back off the post.

An early exit for the hosts put a dampener on a tournament which is already struggling to attract fans to the stadiums.

There have been empty seats at the Stade de l’Amitie, with its capacity of almost 40,000, in each of Gabon’s games thus far.