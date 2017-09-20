How Governorship Ambition Separated Fayose, Loyalists

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, and some of his loyalists are now heading into different political directions, no thanks to jostling for the ticket to contest next year’s governorship election in the state.

Investigation by our correspondent showed that some of the governor’s loyalists were removed from the cabinet on account of their ambition to contest the election or supporting another aspirant apart from the governor’s anointed candidate.

He recently anointed his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola, as his preferred candidate for the poll.

Mr Owoseni Ajayi, the former Commissioner for Justice, was removed from the cabinet for nursing governorship ambition.

The former Special Adviser, Utilities, Mr Deji Adesua, was also axed for supporting Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, the current National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The latest casualty is the Special Adviser, Due Process, Chief Segun Akinwumi.

He was removed a couple of days ago for allegedly supporting Ajayi.

Akinwumi and Ajayi were among those labelled die hard followers of Fayose who have been with him since his first tenure as governor in 2003.