HURIWA Faults Release Of Suspected Killers Of Abuja Female Pastor

The Human Rights Writers Association has faulted the release of the suspects who allegedly killed an Abuja-based female pastor, Eunice Elisha.

Elisha, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, was killed in July 2016 by suspected fundamentalists in Kubwa area of Abuja.

The police last week allegedly released the suspects.

HURIWA said in a statement on Sunday: “The Abuja police commissioner acted in a very criminal manner to have authorized the release of suspects who allegedly lynched a female Redeemed Christian Church Evangelist in Kubwa Abuja in front of a Mosque last year July.

“The nebulous excuse that those suspects were released because there was no prima facie evidence linking them to that dastardly crime of gruesome murder of a female Abuja preacher is a serious indictment of the FCT police command as accomplices to that killing or that the FCT police command is already infiltrated by jihadists and their sympathizers.”

Making these observations in a statement to the media were HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf.

The rights group called on Nigerians to speak out in condemnation of the alleged cover.

It called for street protests before January ending in Abuja to demand immediate redress.

HURIWA recalled that Elisha, a Deaconess at the Divine Touch Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, was murdered by suspected Islamists while she was reportedly preaching in front of a mosque around the Pipeline Area of Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

The rights group also recalled that the lynched female evangelist, who is a mother of seven children, was cut several times in the neck and stabbed several times in the stomach by her attackers who allegedly were displeased that she often preached whilst passing through their mosque.

The police at that time said some arrests were made, but failed to either name or charge them to court.

HURIWA said: “Whilst we condemn this evil trend taking shape in the FCT police command we will take a number of measures including calling on Nigerians of all affiliations to join us in a proposed street rally in Abuja sometimes this Month which date would be communicated via social media to present letters of protests to the National Assembly to demand action in both the short, medium and long term to get the police to behave professionally and fetch out the killers of this Female Evangelist for prosecution for crime against humanity. We will by Monday send strong worded letters to the Police Service Commission to ask that the FCT police commissioner is sacked for disloyalty to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”