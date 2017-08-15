I Am Not Happy When Nigerians Think And Say I Am Corrupt – Amaechi

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed dissatisfaction over allegations of corruption against him by many Nigerians saying such allegations makes him unhappy.

In an interview with reporters, in his office, he said “I am not too happy that it is now that Nigerians will say I am so corrupt. I am not corrupt and don’t like money.”

Recalling the days of President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, he asked: “Why did Goodluck not prosecute me or even accuse me then when I was accusing him and shouting corruption.”

Amaechi explained that he was the first person to raise alarm on the $49 billion missing from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), adding that the then Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Lamido Sanusi, wrote the letter, but kept quiet.

“I stumbled upon it and went public. The CBN governor wrote in September and then I saw it the following year. A lot of people tried to compromise me and I refused. When I spoke up about oil subsidy; do you think I was not tempted?”, Amaechi stated.

Commenting on the issue of oil subsidy, Amaechi lamented the increase, saying “under Obasanjo, oil subsidy was N300 billion, under Yar’Adua oil subsidy was N300 billion. But under Jonathan’s first six month in office, oil subsidy rose from N300 billion to N1.7 trillion. And you think they did not invite me and that nobody spoke to me? You think nothing happened behind? Nobody accused me of corruption all that time.

“Then, suddenly one young man comes up and says, ‘Oh! He is corrupt. Two years after leaving office, they have not prosecuted Amaechi even when I have no immunity.mI will write my book,” he added.