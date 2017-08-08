I Didnt Label Restructuring Agitators Jobbers Osinbajo Says

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed surprise at the news report quoting Chief Ayo Adebanjo as saying he described those agitating for restructuring as political jobbers.

Laoku Akande, spokesman to Osinbajo said there was no time that the acting president described the agitators as political Jobbers.

“At no time did theacting president say that those asking for restructuring were political jobbers looking for appointments. The video, audio tapes and full text of his speech at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS are publicly available,” Akande said.

He said while several newspapers and media outlets reported Osinbajo’s said speech last Wednesday, “not one of the publications made such a blatantly inaccurate claim that he said those asking for restructuring were political jobbers”.

“Besides, the debate on restructuring is an important one and the calls for restructuring cover a wide range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues. Indeed all Nigerians have both a right and a duty to advance their arguments on the subject,” he stated further.

Explaining further, Akande said “the acting president himself have expressed support for state police based on the community policing model, advocated for devolution of powers to the States and fiscal federalism. Besides, the Buhari administration has been active in supporting State rights in several ways including in fiscal matters and will continue to do so”.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Acting President

8 August 2017