I spent N100 Million On Coronation Of New Ibadan Obas, Says Ajimobi

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has disclosed that the state government spent N100 million on the controversial event leading to the coronation of new traditional rulers in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

This is coming just as the governor faulted the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji for shunning the event that took place last Sunday.

Ajimobi who fielded questions from reporters working for the state owned media outfit, Broadcasting Service of Oyo State (BCOS), on Saturday dismissed the monarch as being ‘under the local government.’

“It was wrong of Olubadan not to come to Mapo for the coronation, either he like it or not, he is under local government because he who pays the piper dictates the tunes. It is an offence for Olubadan to ignore government directive. I spent over N100 Million Naira on Olubadan’s coronation.”

On the relationship between him and Oba Adetunji, the governor said, “One of Olubadan’s wives is my younger sister, I used to send her to my girlfriends when we were young.”

Commenting on the future of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), the governor said students would need to pay more for tuition.

“LAUTECH fee will surely be increased and the government will stop funding the University. If you can’t afford Technical University, don’t go there because it’s not for everybody. The University is for special people. The school is not owned by the government but belongs to investors.” He said.