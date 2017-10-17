‘I Will Never Return To PDP’ Obasanjo Vows

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has turned down moves by the interim National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Senator Ahmed Markafi to return to the party.

After a closed door meeting with some top leaders of the major opposition party at the Obasanjo Presidential Library, on Tuesday, the former president told waiting journalists that “I will never return to PDP.”

Markafi, who was accompanied by PDP leaders, including Sarafa Isola, a former minister, were received by Obasanjo at the Green Legacy Hotels and Suites located in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Markafi later went into a private meeting with Obasanjo, at the grill house section of the hotel.

After the closed-door meeting between the former president and Makarfi, those who accompanied Markafi were invited into another meeting that lasted for about 25 minutes.

It was a disappointing outing for Markafi and his cotravellers at the end of both meetings as Obasanjo said nothing would make him return to PDP, the party under whose tickect he ran and won election twice as Nigerian president.