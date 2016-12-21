Recalcitrant President Jammeh Insists He Wont Step Down

Recalcitrant President Jammeh Insists He Wont Step Down
December 21 21:07 2016 Print This Article

Despite losing the December 1 election, Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, has insisted he won’t step down.

Jammeh’s insistence to stay was broadcast on state television on Tuesday.

He said: “I am not a coward. My right cannot be intimidated and violated.

“This is my position. Nobody can deprive me of that victory except the Almighty Allah,” Mr. Jammeh said.

“Already the ECOWAS meeting was a formality. Before they came, they had already said Jammeh must step down. I will not step down.

“The political crisis in The Gambia will be settled internally and peacefully, I would maintain my position of challenging the election result,” he insisted.

Recall that initially, Jammeh accepted the results of an election whose outcome was seen across Africa as a moment of hope, however, on December 9, he reversed his position and said he would challenge the result at the country’s Supreme Court; a result he said was riddled with irregularities.

President Jammeh, who is accused by human rights groups of the detention, torture and killing of perceived opponents during his 22-year rule, has been urged by West African leaders and Western powers to hand over power peacefully.

 

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

72 People Missing After Chinese Fishing Boats Sink During Typhoon

Missing Malaysia Plane: Australia Chooses Private Firm To Conduct Search

Pope Says Mind Of Predecessor Benedict Is Still ‘Perfect’

Pope Says Mind Of Predecessor Benedict Is Still ‘Perfect’