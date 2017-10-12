I Will Reorganise EFCC When Elected President – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said he will reorganise the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when he is elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday during a reception organised for two officials of the state government detained without trial for 14 days by the EFCC.

The persons are the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General of the state, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi.

Giving reasons for the need to reorganise the agency, Fayose said it had become a tool of oppression and suppression of the opposition and innocent people in the hands of the Federal Government.

” Despite the fact that we have a court order against the EFCC arresting, detaining or intimidating any official of the Ekiti State Government, they still went ahead to illegally detain innocent people performing their constitutional duties. This is because the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has turned it to an instrument of oppression and suppression.

“They detained people unjustly for 14 days without any evidence to prove that they did anything wrong. They wanted them to implicate me but they failed. That is what they did to a member of the House of Assembly, Honourable Afolabi Akanni the other time.

” They and their collaborators have been put to shame and they will always be put to shame. We will sue them for illegal detention of these people. I am the voice of the opposition and nobody can silence me. They arrested them on the day I declared my presidential ambition. The funny thing is that they acted on a frivolous petition purportedly sent by somebody who is no longer in the services of the state government.

“What is their interest in Ekiti State? Some states got four times what we got as bail out fund, but they never bothered to investigate that. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) probed the use of the funds in all the states and rated us well. If they think I will beg them, that won’t happen. Those waiting for me will wait in vain as God will bring shame on them,” he said.

Fayose urged the FG and the EFCC to first probe and tell Nigerians what happened to the billions of dollars misappropriated in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“This is apart from the numerous financial scandals that have engulfed their government. The various monies they planted all over. The grass cutting scandal and their profligacy. They have borrowed more money and are mortgaging the future of the country,” he added.

Relating their experience, the Finance Commissioner said they were able to put agents of destabilisation to shame because Fayose runs an open and transparent administration.

Ojo described Fayose as a dogged fighter who is led by the Holy Spirit and advised those fomenting or planning trouble in the state to have a rethink.

Mrs Owolabi, in her remarks, thanked the people of the state for their support and prayers.

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kola Oluwawole, said the EFCC was only going beyond its constitutional responsibilities.

The speaker said the Assembly was constitutionally empowered to perform oversight functions on the activities of the state government including its finances.

Speaking on behalf of the organised labour, Comrade Adeniyi Olugbenga, condemned those playing politics with the welfare of the people of the state.