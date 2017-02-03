Ibori Appears In UK Court For Asset Forfeiture Hearing

Ibori Appears In UK Court For Asset Forfeiture Hearing
February 03 18:56 2017 Print This Article

A former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, on Friday appeared before a Southwark Crown court for his asset forfeiture hearing.

Ibori, who regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending four-and-a-half years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering, may forfeit assets worth about £250m should the judge rule against him, according to The Cable.

The British Government had accused Ibori of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.

It would be recalled that the Delta State Government has already permanently forfeited $15m of the Ibori loot to the Federal Government for failing to cooperate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to bring Ibori to justice.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

National Confab: Group Wants Nigerians To Start Organising Pan-Communal Dialogue To Aggregate Their Positions

Terrorists Bombs Don’t Discriminate Between Religions Or Ethnic Origins, Says Vice President Osinbajo

Terrorists Bombs Don’t Discriminate Between Religions Or Ethnic Origins, Says Vice President Osinbajo

FG Declares 3 Days As Public Holidays For CHristmas, New Year Celebrations

FG Declares 3 Days As Public Holidays For CHristmas, New Year Celebrations