ICAO Boss Lists Challenges Facing Contemporary Civil Aviation

Dr Benard Aliu, President, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), says growth in aviation sector like the emergence of remotely-piloted aircraft technologies (drones) were part of the challenges facing contemporary civil aviation administration.

Aliu disclosed this at the 27th Airports Council International (ACI) AFRICA/WORLD Conference in Port Louis, Mauritius, with the theme of ‘bold leadership in a time of change’,

A statement by ICAO, on Wednesday, in Abuja, quoted Aliu as saying, “while our continued sectoral growth is a desirable outcome, it is also our greatest challenge”.

He said that there was rapid evolution currently underway in the field of commercial space flights, such as unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, which signaled the dawn of a new era in aviation.

Aliu said the projected doubling of flight and passenger volumes by the early 2030s posed significant risks to air transport safety performance, network capacity and efficiency, security preparedness, and emissions mitigation targets.

“Sustained negative performance impacts would not only be unacceptable, they would also pose significant risks to the basic value offerings of air services.

“Furthermore they would threaten air transport’s role as a significant engine for sustainable socio-economic development in small countries, which depend significantly on air transport for their tourism industry and global connectivity more generally.

“One of the most important prerequisites for future air transport sustainability depends on the quality and extent of the infrastructure and human resources development commitments which governments make today,” he said.

Aliu disclosed that ICAO had set out detailed planning and targets which have been endorsed by its Member States in the its Global Plans for aviation safety and air navigation.

He added that aviation security responses and coordination would be benefitting from a similar global plan for aviation security that was expected to be endorsed by the ICAO Council in November.

“This affords us a uniquely comprehensive perspective from which to identify key challenges for air transport, as well as to coordinate global responses to them.”

“I would further like to reaffirm our commitment to continue to assist our Member States in optimizing the incredible benefits of aviation under our No Country Left Behind initiative,’’ he said.