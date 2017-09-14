Ijaw Man Heads Cherubim And Seraphim Church After 92 Years

Ijaw Man Heads Cherubim And Seraphim Church After 92 Years
September 14 15:39 2017 Print This Article

Since it’s founding in 1925, by the indefatigable, Moses Arimolade, the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, the first of Africa’s indigenous Christian denominations  and bold responses to colonial spiritual infusion, has come to be globally entrenched.

For the first time in its 92 year history, a 76 year old,  Ijaw man from Abonnema, Rivers State, Most Eminent, Rev Dr. David  Bob-Manuel, was in Lagos,  just installed as it’s Prelate and Spiritual Head. He now reigns as Moses Arimolade IX.

Dr. Godknows Igali, former permenent Secretary, Ministery of Water Resources as well as Power was among other prominent Ijaw sons and dauthers that graced the event.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Special Report: Increasing Cases Of Kidnapping Worry Nigerians, Call For Attitudinal Change

Senate Confirms Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees

Senate Confirms Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees

Fayose, Fayemi In Cat And Mouse Game At Coronation Anniversary

Fayose, Fayemi In Cat And Mouse Game At Coronation Anniversary