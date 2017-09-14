Ijaw Man Heads Cherubim And Seraphim Church After 92 Years

Since it’s founding in 1925, by the indefatigable, Moses Arimolade, the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, the first of Africa’s indigenous Christian denominations and bold responses to colonial spiritual infusion, has come to be globally entrenched.

For the first time in its 92 year history, a 76 year old, Ijaw man from Abonnema, Rivers State, Most Eminent, Rev Dr. David Bob-Manuel, was in Lagos, just installed as it’s Prelate and Spiritual Head. He now reigns as Moses Arimolade IX.

Dr. Godknows Igali, former permenent Secretary, Ministery of Water Resources as well as Power was among other prominent Ijaw sons and dauthers that graced the event.