I’ll Keep Doing My Best To Give Nigerians A Better Life – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Daura, Katsina State, assured Nigerians of his continuous commitment to serving the nation, attributing his recent convalescence to a divine act of the almighty God.

Receiving associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina at his country home, President Buhari said he returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people, and reposition Nigeria for good.

“Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best.

“I am happy you came here today, and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grass root, and you are closer to the people so you understand these problems as well. We need your support,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the leader of the group of associations, Zannan-Daura, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Daura, said the President’s return signalled God’s interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

“On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive, and in good health,’’ he said.

Daura, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the President’s life of patience, endurance and contentment was exemplary, praying that God would give him more strength and wisdom to lead the country.

Earlier, President Buhari received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and his entourage.

Garba Shehu

SSA to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 4, 2017