IMF Endorses Assistance To Countries Hit By Natural Disasters And Low-income Countries

International Monetary and Financial Committee rose from its twenty sixth meeting in Washington and said it endorsed International Monetary Fund’s readiness to assist countries hit by natural disasters and other low-income countries around the world.

In a communique after the meeting, the Committee then called on the IMF “to identify policies and scale up capacity development that will help LICs and small and fragile states unlock their growth potential and enhance resilience to shocks”.

“We look forward to the review of LIC facilities, including options to help countries prepare for, and respond to, natural disasters and recover from conflicts. We welcome financial commitments made so far and look forward to the successful completion of mobilization efforts to ensure adequate PRGT loan resources over the medium term”.

On how to bolster trust and confidence among member nations, the communique stated “we look forward to further work on good governance and addressing corruption issues, where these are macro-critical, while ensuring evenhanded treatment across the membership.

“We support further efforts to strengthen policy frameworks, including on fiscal issues, AML/CFT, and financial regulation and supervision. We also support the IMF’s work on inequality. We look forward to the review of the framework for debt sustainability analysis for countries with market access.

“We welcome the update of the IMF/World Bank low-income countries (LIC) debt sustainability framework, which is expected to become operational in the second half of 2018, benefiting from staff’s technical support. We call for enhanced transparency on debt issues”.

On promoting cooperation among nations, the Committee said “we support the IMF’s increased efforts to provide a rigorous, evenhanded, and candid assessment of imbalances and exchange rates in both Article IV consultations and the External Sector Report, further refining the external sector assessment methodologies, and the review of policies on multiple currency practices.

“We support the strengthened analysis of spillovers from domestic policies to the global economy as part of the IMF’s surveillance”.

“We call on the IMF to provide member-tailored advice on the policy mix to deepen the global recovery. We support the work on fiscal rules and medium-term frameworks and the application of the fiscal space framework in bilateral surveillance.

“We support efforts to further enhance surveillance activities, including embedding analysis of macro-financial issues in IMF surveillance. We look forward to the Interim Surveillance Review, which will take stock of the IMF’s policy advice across the membership.

“We welcome further work on the impact of prolonged low interest rates and the role of macroprudential policies. We support continued progress toward addressing data gaps.

“We call on the IMF to continue to analyze the causes of the productivity slowdown and the measurement challenges of the digital economy, and help members identify structural reform priorities and analyze their impact on macroeconomic resilience.

“We support drawing lessons from applying the Infrastructure Policy Support Initiative in surveillance and work updating the framework for assessing public infrastructure management. We welcome the IMF’s continued support to the G-20 Compact with Africa initiative to improve investment frameworks and foster private sector investment”.

The next meeting of the committee will hold April 21st 2018 in Washington.