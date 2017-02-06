Indian Hospital To Assist FG In Upgrade Of 10,000 Primary Health Care Centres

Abuja-based Primus International Super Speciality Hospital, has expressed concern over the worrisome state of cancer treatment in the country, saying the main challenge remained inadequate medical centres for screening and treatment.

The organisation, popularly called Indian Hospital, promised to collaborate and assist the Federal Government in upgrading 10.000 Primary Healthcare Centres in the country.

The Managing Director of the Hospital, Mr Nitin Dewan, in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, disclosed that PISH, was prepared set to support the government to provide qualitative healthcare to all Nigerians.

“We would like to contribute and start Oncology Centre for the treatment of cancer. One major issue which remains as a setback in fighting cancer is inadequate medical centers for screening and treatment of such condition”, he stated.

The pledge for assistance came barely one month after the government’s announcement of its plan to upgrade 10,000 PHC’s in Nigeria using a phased approach.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, during the official flag-off of revitalisation of Kuchingoro PHC and inauguration of guidelines for basic healthcare programmes for the country.

The President said so far, the government has commenced the revitalisation of one primary health care in each senatorial zone in the country, adding that the vision is to revitalise 10,000 PHC facilities in Nigeria using a phased approach.

He said, “The first phase of this approach is what we are flagging off today. It will signal the revitalization of the first 109 Primary Health Care facilities across the 36 states and the FCT.

“I want to assure Nigerians that government will continue to ensure that great numbers of Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services. Accordingly, the provision in the National Health Act, 2014 for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund is in the process of being implemented.

“I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay.”

Dewan said the Minister Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had recently invited healthcare service providers to support the healthcare agenda of the government aimed at providing qualitative healthcare to all Nigerians.

He said, “We in PISH, if given an opportunity, are willing to participate in setting up, managing and maintaining the 10,00 healthcare centers in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health. We are very keen on replicating our successful model and extending our services in other states. We are looking for likeminded partners to extend our services.”