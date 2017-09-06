Indicators Up By 0.26 Per Cent As Market Grows By N32 Billion

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Equity transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed, on Wednesday, on a positive trend with the market capitalisation appreciating marginally by 0.26 per cent.

This is because market capitalisation appreciated by N32 billion to close at N12.273 trillion against N12.241 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index gained 93.16 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 35,609.07 compared to 35,515.91 recorded on Tuesday.

The appreciation in the market indices were as a result of price gains recorded by some blue chips prompting price movements in equity in companies such as Seplat to lead the gainers’ chart, appreciating by N16.02 to close at N482 per share.

Similarly, Guinness gained N8.12 to close at N87.39 per share while Nigeria Breweries rose by N2.5 to close at N182.6, while Dangote Cement gained N2.12 to close at N207.12 and Zenith Bank increased by 66k to close at N23.76 per share.

On the other hand, Mobil led the losers’ table with a loss of N1.5 to close at N166 per share.

PZ Cussons followed with a loss of N1.36 to close at N25.94, while Lafarge Wapcol lost N1.34 to close at N52.8 per share.

GTBank dipped by 49k to close at N38.51, while UBA depreciated by 14k to close at N8.37 per share.

Volume of shares traded appreciated by 82.26 per cent with 281.836 million shares worth N5.42 billion traded in 4,066 deals.

This is against the 199.581 million shares valued at N4.52 billion traded in 3,728 deals on Tuesday.

GTBank was the toast of investors, accounting for 68.54 million shares worth N2.69 billion.

Access Bank came second on the activity chart with 56.64 million shares valued at N577.67 million, while FBNH sold 32.69 million shares worth N194.49 million.

Investors staked N32.64 million on 25.01million shares of Fidelity Bank and traded 11.52 million shares of Sterling Bank valued at N11.67 million.