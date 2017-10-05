INEC Announces Dates For Ekiti, Osun Gubernatorial Polls In 2018

Govenorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States will hold on July 14, 2018 and September 22 2018, respectively the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) announced Thursday.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Publicity, Prince Adedeji Soyebi made the announcement yesterday while unveiling the time table and schedule of activities at a press conference held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

While the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, will end his term on October 15, 2018, his Osun counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola will end his term on November, 26 2018.

Details of the timetable for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election showed that the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries will take place between April 15 and 14 May, 2018 while May 15 has been listed as the last day for the submission of forms CF001 and CF002 at the INEC headquarters.

On public campaign by political parties, Shoyebi disclosed that April 4 next yea is the kick-off date and collection of forms for the election by parties at the INEC headquarters is slated for April, 16.

Publication of personal particulars of candidates (CF001) and list of candidates is on May 22, while the last day for withdrawal by candidate(s)/replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by political parties is May 30, 2018.

The last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties is on June 13, with the publication of official register of voters for the election slated for 14th June, 2018.

On Osun governorship election, notice of election, according to the timetable and schedule of activities, is on 23rd June, 2018, while the commencement of campaign by political parties in public is fixed for 24th, June, 2018.

Collection of forms for the election by parties at INEC headquarters is scheduled for 25th June, 2018, while conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from same will take place between June 24 and 23rd July, 2018.

The last day for submission of forms CF 001 and CF002 at INEC headquarters is on 24th July, 2018, while publication of personal particulars of candidates (CF001) and list of candidates is on 31st July, 2018.

The last day for the withdrawal by candidate(s)/replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by political parties is on 8th August, 2018.

According to the time table and schedule of activities for the two elections, “Run off election to the office of the Governor of a State (if any) will be held within 7 days after the announcement of the result of the election in accordance with section 179 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.

The Commission explained that by virtue of section 178(2) of the constitution of the Nigeria, 1990 (as amended) and section 25 (8) of the Electoral Act 2011 (as amended), “elections into the said office shall hold not earlier than one hundred and fifty (150) days and not later than thirty (30) days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder.

“The Commission is by virtue of section 30 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2011 (as amended) expected to issue notice for the election not later than ninety (90) days before the date of the election