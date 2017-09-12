INEC Conducts Train-the-trainer Workshop

Ahead the conduct of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Foundation (FES) Tuesday commenced a three-day Train-The-Trainer workshop on Security Design and Development for Training Officers from the 36 states and FCT in Enugu.

The workshop would provide participants with the knowledge and skills to deliver further training on security matters to staff of the Commission at states and Local Government levels.

The training according to INEC would also be extended to security agencies in-order to encourage professional conduct in dealing with election security and ensure voter safety before, during and after elections.

The Commission has also approved the commencement of public enlightenment programmes on Radio in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Prince Adedeji Solomon Soyebi unveiled the Commission’s new strategies in Ibadan, Oyo state capital where the plan was approved with a view to promoting knowledge of sound democratic processes ahead 2019 general elections.

The Acting Chairman was emphatic that state offices should maximally utilize the programmes to satisfy voter needs through the provision of local but standardized contents.

Earlier in a remark, the Director, Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Organizations Liaison, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi cautioned against none utilization of effective skills on the programmes and charged officers to ensure the achievement of desired goals of the programme. He added that it was a pilot project which its success or otherwise could affect further decisions.