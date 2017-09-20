INEC Expresses Readiness For Lagos Assembly Bye Election

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Sam Olumekun has expressed the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the Lagos constituency bye-election in Eti-Osa Local Government Area scheduled for September 30.

The poll is to fill the vacant seat occasioned by the death of the lawmaker representing the area, Mr Kazeem Alimi who passed on in July 8 this year.

Olumekun said that the commission had concluded all arrangements to conduct the polls, adding that “We are ready for the election, everything is in place, and we are good to go. We have started receiving non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the election and our personnel too have been fully prepared.

“We will ensure the peaceful and credible conduct of the election and meet the expectations of stakeholders,’’ he said.

He said the details of how the commission would go about the election would be made public in the coming days.

The commissioner, however, urged stakeholders and the public to give the commission the necessary support to ensure hitch-free conduct of the election.